DeafDigest Blue – September 12, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/rude-employee-with-deaf-employee/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hearing-talk-confusion/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-printing-hearing-aid/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finding-deaf-books-in-small-bookstores/
Top stories about the deaf:
Jennifer Herbold is the new superintendent
of New Mexico School for the Deaf. But everyone
knows her as she has been around at the school
in various capacities since 1999.
A research team at University of Buffalo came up
with headphones that can “hear” and then translate
to ASL. It says the system can translate 40 words
and 30 easy sentences into ASL. DeafDigest wonders
if words and sentences get too complicated, will
it work?
FCC is now asking if educational TV programs
actually can be accessible by the deaf or
are they getting a raw deal!
The Ranking of Kings is a new video that
portrays Bojji as a powerless deaf prince.
He has found a new frined that is willing
to help him become the greatest king the
world has ever seen.
A certain deaf social club has been asking
for donations to pay for upkeep (electricity,
water, fire alarm, landscaping, etc) saying
that Covid-19 hurt the club finances.
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
3D PRINTING MAY HELP THE DEAF
DeafDigest mentioned that 3D printing cannot work with
CI – but it may help the deaf in another way. It may
print a “perfect” hearing aid mold – the one that never
whistles and never makes your ear feel sore.
We will have to wait and see if it really will work!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-printing-hearing-aid/
Lip reading tale
Klein is a common last name
Klain is not a common last name
could a deaf person lipread between two last names?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
OLD DEAF BOOKS AT OLD BOOKSTORES
From time to time DeafDigest editor likes to go
to private bookstores (not Barnes & Noble or Borders)
to look for interesting used books to buy.
And it is surprising to find deaf books at these
old bookstores.
He bought a deaf sports book at Cooperstown, NY
bookstore, which is near the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Also an old AAAD basketball tournament program
book at a Los Angeles bookstore. And also Doug Bullard’s
novel – Islay at a Philadelphia bookstore.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finding-deaf-books-in-small-bookstores/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
So far we have spent most of our time looking at one-syllable words. We
also need to realize that the same principles work in multisyllable words.
If a stenocaptioner doesn’t have a brief form for a particular word, they
will stroke it out syllable by syllable. Each syllable will be written
with the left hand stroking the initial consonant, the thumbs stroking the
vowels, and the right hand stroking the final consonant.
If the captioner were to have a slip of a finger on the right hand, a
mistake could occur at the end of any syllable of a word.
Some examples of this would be:
He put ketchup and mustard on his hamburger party.
The dog was being trained to obey his matter.
Her ability to remember facts just bottles my mind.
These should be read as:
He put ketchup and mustard on his hamburger patty.
The dog was being trained to obey his master.
Her ability to remember facts just boggles my mind.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Leon Grant,
North Carolina, who departed us. During the sixties
and seventies, he was a Deaf Basketball Immortal.
Standing 6’8 tall, he led his deaf teams to six
national tournament championships. Among all time
deaf basketball greats on all levels over the
years, Leon was #1.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Geoff Tunstalls, a deaf Scot, is an ambitious businessman,
operating his successful bicycle repairing shop in Carlisle
that employs a number of deaf people. Not stopping at it,
he is planning to establish a different second business –
a scallop-processing plant. He pays no attention to these
gloomy economic times and goes ahead with his plans. While
he is deaf, he does not use sign language.
