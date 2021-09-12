DeafDigest Blue – September 12, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Jennifer Herbold is the new superintendent

of New Mexico School for the Deaf. But everyone

knows her as she has been around at the school

in various capacities since 1999.

……..

A research team at University of Buffalo came up

with headphones that can “hear” and then translate

to ASL. It says the system can translate 40 words

and 30 easy sentences into ASL. DeafDigest wonders

if words and sentences get too complicated, will

it work?

……..

FCC is now asking if educational TV programs

actually can be accessible by the deaf or

are they getting a raw deal!

………..

The Ranking of Kings is a new video that

portrays Bojji as a powerless deaf prince.

He has found a new frined that is willing

to help him become the greatest king the

world has ever seen.

……….

A certain deaf social club has been asking

for donations to pay for upkeep (electricity,

water, fire alarm, landscaping, etc) saying

that Covid-19 hurt the club finances.

…………

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

3D PRINTING MAY HELP THE DEAF

DeafDigest mentioned that 3D printing cannot work with

CI – but it may help the deaf in another way. It may

print a “perfect” hearing aid mold – the one that never

whistles and never makes your ear feel sore.

We will have to wait and see if it really will work!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-printing-hearing-aid/

Lip reading tale

Klein is a common last name

Klain is not a common last name

could a deaf person lipread between two last names?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OLD DEAF BOOKS AT OLD BOOKSTORES

From time to time DeafDigest editor likes to go

to private bookstores (not Barnes & Noble or Borders)

to look for interesting used books to buy.

And it is surprising to find deaf books at these

old bookstores.

He bought a deaf sports book at Cooperstown, NY

bookstore, which is near the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Also an old AAAD basketball tournament program

book at a Los Angeles bookstore. And also Doug Bullard’s

novel – Islay at a Philadelphia bookstore.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/finding-deaf-books-in-small-bookstores/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

So far we have spent most of our time looking at one-syllable words. We

also need to realize that the same principles work in multisyllable words.

If a stenocaptioner doesn’t have a brief form for a particular word, they

will stroke it out syllable by syllable. Each syllable will be written

with the left hand stroking the initial consonant, the thumbs stroking the

vowels, and the right hand stroking the final consonant.

If the captioner were to have a slip of a finger on the right hand, a

mistake could occur at the end of any syllable of a word.

Some examples of this would be:

He put ketchup and mustard on his hamburger party.

The dog was being trained to obey his matter.

Her ability to remember facts just bottles my mind.

These should be read as:

He put ketchup and mustard on his hamburger patty.

The dog was being trained to obey his master.

Her ability to remember facts just boggles my mind.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Leon Grant,

North Carolina, who departed us. During the sixties

and seventies, he was a Deaf Basketball Immortal.

Standing 6’8 tall, he led his deaf teams to six

national tournament championships. Among all time

deaf basketball greats on all levels over the

years, Leon was #1.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Geoff Tunstalls, a deaf Scot, is an ambitious businessman,

operating his successful bicycle repairing shop in Carlisle

that employs a number of deaf people. Not stopping at it,

he is planning to establish a different second business –

a scallop-processing plant. He pays no attention to these

gloomy economic times and goes ahead with his plans. While

he is deaf, he does not use sign language.

