ABUSIVE DEAF AIRPLANE PASSENGER

Flying in an airplane can be stressful

for many passengers, both deaf and hearing.

One flight attendant remembers one

incident with a deaf passenger.

The deaf person asked for a pen.

The flight attendant loaned it to him.

The deaf person wrote insulting

comments about the flight attendant.

Fortunately for the deaf passenger,

the airline didn’t kick him out of the

plane!