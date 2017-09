AUTOMATIC EMPLOYER EXCUSE

A deaf person was job-seeking. He could

not find a job.

During one interview, the employer says

all employees must be able to communicate

with customers, and that a deaf person cannot

communicate.

The deaf person said he could write his

responses on paper or through relay service.

The employer’s automatic excuse:

Sorry, I cannot hire you.

It happened in Great Britain, where there

is no ADA. If the employer said the same

thing in USA, he will be sued.