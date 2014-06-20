bartender-grabbing-remote

BARTENDER PROBLEM WITH CAPTIONS

A deaf person entered the bar, ordered

his drink and asked the bartender to

turn on the captions.

The bartender struggled with the

remote and failed to turn on the captions.

The deaf person offered to turn on

the captions with the remote.

The bartender gave the deaf person

the remote. The deaf person looked at

the remote and found the “cc” button.

He was ready to push the button.

Suddenly the bartender grabbed

the remote before captions could be

turned on.

Why?