BARTENDER PROBLEM WITH CAPTIONS
A deaf person entered the bar, ordered
his drink and asked the bartender to
turn on the captions.
The bartender struggled with the
remote and failed to turn on the captions.
The deaf person offered to turn on
the captions with the remote.
The bartender gave the deaf person
the remote. The deaf person looked at
the remote and found the “cc” button.
He was ready to push the button.
Suddenly the bartender grabbed
the remote before captions could be
turned on.
Why?
bartender-grabbing-remote
