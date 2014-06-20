coda-graduation-joke

HEARING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY A JOKE

A Coda was graduating from a high school.

The Coda wanted to make sure that her large

deaf family (parents, grandparents, deaf friends,

etc) had full accessibility (interpreters and

captions on screen).

The high school administration told the

Coda everything is being taken care of.

A big joke. The interpreter was at the

deaf-only section – but all of the hearing

people grabbed these seats since it was

first-come, first-served basis. They would

not listen to interpreter that tried to

explain it was for deaf only.

And the screen was not captioned. It

became a big joke.