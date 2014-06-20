coda-graduation-joke

HEARING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY A JOKE
A Coda was graduating from a high school.
The Coda wanted to make sure that her large
deaf family (parents, grandparents, deaf friends,
etc) had full accessibility (interpreters and
captions on screen).
The high school administration told the
Coda everything is being taken care of.
A big joke. The interpreter was at the
deaf-only section – but all of the hearing
people grabbed these seats since it was
first-come, first-served basis. They would
not listen to interpreter that tried to
explain it was for deaf only.
And the screen was not captioned. It
became a big joke.
