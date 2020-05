ALWAYS SAME OLD TIRED STORIES

We get tired of reading the same old

story in newspapers – that deaf students

are frustrated at hearing colleges –

no interpreters, no captions, no

social life, lost on huge campus, etc.

Almost all hearing colleges have

few deaf students, maybe 5 or 10

as average number.

And if the college campus is huge,

then these deaf students often do not

meet each other every day!