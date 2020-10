ASL IN DEAF SCHOOL AND ASL IN MAINSTREAMED SCHOOLS

Is ASL used by the deaf at deaf schools better

than ASL used by the deaf at mainstreamed programs?

Many deaf people would say yes, deaf school ASL

is better.

Not always true. There are many deaf school

students that don’t sign well and there are also

mainstreamed students that sign ASL beautifully!

Do not always assume one ASL is better than other.