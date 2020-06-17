cops-deaf-workshops

DEAF AWARENESS WORKSHOPS FOR POLICE OFFICERS

More communities have deaf awareness workshops

for police officers.

This is great – except for one thing. A police

officer may remember the workshop lessons on how

to deal with the deaf person.

But he may not see a deaf person for about 10

years. Suddenly he arrests a deaf person. Will he

remember his deaf awareness lessons from 10

years ago?

DeafDigest editor does not think so. It is

scary.