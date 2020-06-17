cops-deaf-workshops

DEAF AWARENESS WORKSHOPS FOR POLICE OFFICERS
More communities have deaf awareness workshops
for police officers.
This is great – except for one thing. A police
officer may remember the workshop lessons on how
to deal with the deaf person.
But he may not see a deaf person for about 10
years. Suddenly he arrests a deaf person. Will he
remember his deaf awareness lessons from 10
years ago?
DeafDigest editor does not think so. It is
scary.
