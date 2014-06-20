deaf-and-accounting-codes

CODE IN ACCOUNTING NOT IMPORTANT FOR DEAF

A deaf person is an accountant for a government

agency.

He memorizes many accounting codes such as

EEO, EA, CCM, etc, etc.

He also knows the code – RE. One day his

boss came over to him to discuss the RE code,

only that the boss said it was RT.

RT? The deaf employee was puzzled. The boss

was talking too fast and did not have time to

sit down to write notes to explain what it was.

After a while, he realized RE is the same

thing as RT, but the boss continued to call it

RT.

He retired many years later, still not really

understanding what RT meant, but the boss never

scolded him for not understanding RT!