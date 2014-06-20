deaf-and-accounting-codes

CODE IN ACCOUNTING NOT IMPORTANT FOR DEAF
A deaf person is an accountant for a government
agency.
He memorizes many accounting codes such as
EEO, EA, CCM, etc, etc.
He also knows the code – RE. One day his
boss came over to him to discuss the RE code,
only that the boss said it was RT.
RT? The deaf employee was puzzled. The boss
was talking too fast and did not have time to
sit down to write notes to explain what it was.
After a while, he realized RE is the same
thing as RT, but the boss continued to call it
RT.
He retired many years later, still not really
understanding what RT meant, but the boss never
scolded him for not understanding RT!
