WHY DEAF AVOID DEAF?

Why do many deaf people avoid the deaf? Hard

to say because if you ask them they won’t admit

they avoid the deaf.

Possible reasons – refuse to learn ASL;

belief they are better than deaf; parents told

them to avoid deaf; they hear better because

of CI or hearing aid and can chat with hearing;

ashamed of deafness, etc.

Good or bad? Hard to say.