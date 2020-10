DEAF, ONE TIME, THREE TIMES, FIVE TIMES

Many hearing people come to a deaf person and

say something, not knowing he is deaf.

A deaf person may say just once “deaf” and

the hearing person catches it.

A deaf person may say three times “deaf”

and it takes three times before hearing person

finally catches it.

Worst example is saying “deaf” five times

and hearing person still not catch it!

Why?