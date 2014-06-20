deaf-driver-stuck-horn

CONFUSION: HEARING AID VS AMPLIFIER
Many people think amplifiers are hearing
aids.
Not true. An amplifier just raises the
sound level that a person can hear.
The correct hearing aid is supposed to
be prescribed by a certified audiologist.
Confusing? Yes, but DeafDigest editor
is not a hearing aid expert!
COP EMBARRASSES DEAF DRIVER
A police officer stopped a deaf driver.
The nervous deaf driver asked the cop what
was wrong?
The cop told the deaf driver to relax
and wrote on note:
Your horn is stuck!