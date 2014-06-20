deaf-driver-stuck-horn

CONFUSION: HEARING AID VS AMPLIFIER

Many people think amplifiers are hearing

aids.

Not true. An amplifier just raises the

sound level that a person can hear.

The correct hearing aid is supposed to

be prescribed by a certified audiologist.

Confusing? Yes, but DeafDigest editor

is not a hearing aid expert!



COP EMBARRASSES DEAF DRIVER

A police officer stopped a deaf driver.

The nervous deaf driver asked the cop what

was wrong?

The cop told the deaf driver to relax

and wrote on note:

Your horn is stuck!