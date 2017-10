IF YOU HATE THE BOSS

Today’s economy is bad. Many people have no jobs.

If you are deaf and have a job, then you are lucky.

But suppose you have a job and you hate your boss,

then what should you do?

Quit the job and look for a better job with a

better boss. Or to stay in the job and still hate the

boss.

If you quit your job, it is a gamble, because it may

be a long time before you find a new job.