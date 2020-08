DEAF MEMBER OF HEARING COLLEGE FRATERNITY

was given a new-member hazing.

He, and new members of hearing college fraternity

were blindfolded and dumped at a park, a long

distance away from their college campus.

During the car ride to the secret location,

the hearing frat members could communicate with

each other by voice. The deaf Frat member was

stuck – alone, blind and abandoned!