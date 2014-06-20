deaf-friendly-or-not

DEAF-FRIENDLY OR DEAF-UNFRIENDLY
You go to a bank to discuss a banking
transaction. The desk woman is very
deaf-friendly – but she writes back and
forth so many notes. It takes all
morning and you are still confused as to
what she is trying to tell you.
You go to another bank, and the different
desk woman is deaf-unfriendly – but she
uses few simple gestures – and you fully
understand everything! And it only takes
few minutes.
Which is best – deaf-friendly or
deaf-unfriendly?
