deaf-friendly-or-not

DEAF-FRIENDLY OR DEAF-UNFRIENDLY

You go to a bank to discuss a banking

transaction. The desk woman is very

deaf-friendly – but she writes back and

forth so many notes. It takes all

morning and you are still confused as to

what she is trying to tell you.

You go to another bank, and the different

desk woman is deaf-unfriendly – but she

uses few simple gestures – and you fully

understand everything! And it only takes

few minutes.

Which is best – deaf-friendly or

deaf-unfriendly?