deaf-hate-this-boss

THE ANGRY HEARING BOSS
Deaf people hate this hearing boss. He is an
immigrant with zero understanding of American
culture and American customs and American
manners.
He cannot communicate with the deaf; he hates
to write notes. When he is angry, often over
“nothing” issues, his face gets red, his lips
are locked, and his fists are also locked.
Why was he hired if he cannot communicate
with the deaf?
Because he is a MIT graduate with a “long”
list of accomplishments, and without thinking
the agency hired him.
A day after he was hired, it was too late
to fire him!
