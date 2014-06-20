deaf-hate-this-boss

THE ANGRY HEARING BOSS

Deaf people hate this hearing boss. He is an

immigrant with zero understanding of American

culture and American customs and American

manners.

He cannot communicate with the deaf; he hates

to write notes. When he is angry, often over

“nothing” issues, his face gets red, his lips

are locked, and his fists are also locked.

Why was he hired if he cannot communicate

with the deaf?

Because he is a MIT graduate with a “long”

list of accomplishments, and without thinking

the agency hired him.

A day after he was hired, it was too late

to fire him!