deaf-hearing-cruises

DEAF CRUISE OR HEARING CRUISE
Which is better for a deaf traveler –
Join a Deaf Cruise or a Hearing Cruise?
With a Deaf Cruise, very easy to
communicate with other deaf travelers.
Disadvantage is that you see same old
deaf faces all the time.
With a Hearing Cruise, there are
strangers that have many interesting
stories to share during dinners and
during cruise social events. For
deaf, it is impossible to communicate
without an interpreter! Hearing
people on vacation during cruises
don’t like to write notes.
