deaf-hearing-cruises

DEAF CRUISE OR HEARING CRUISE

Which is better for a deaf traveler –

Join a Deaf Cruise or a Hearing Cruise?

With a Deaf Cruise, very easy to

communicate with other deaf travelers.

Disadvantage is that you see same old

deaf faces all the time.

With a Hearing Cruise, there are

strangers that have many interesting

stories to share during dinners and

during cruise social events. For

deaf, it is impossible to communicate

without an interpreter! Hearing

people on vacation during cruises

don’t like to write notes.