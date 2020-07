A BIG SCANDAL IN OFFICE

A deaf person worked in a office. He is the only

person that is deaf.

There was a big scandal. The company bookeeping

showed a $2.60 difference. The boss was angry and

ordered an outside auditor to find out the $2.60

difference. It was solved but the boss had to pay

the auditor $525.00 for this job. Everyone knows

about it.

The deaf person knows nothing because no one told

him about it!