deaf-not-know-hearing-feud

HEARING DINNER WITH FEW DEAF GUESTS
A hearing dinner had two deaf guests.
The dining table was crowded with hearing
guests, so two deaf guests sat opposite
each other at end of table.
Some of the hearing guests hate each
other; they feud with each other.
A hearing guest, not involved with the
feuding, would catch these sarcastic
comments, certain words, etc.
A deaf guest would not know since
these hearing people smile with each
other – smiles covering up these feuds!
