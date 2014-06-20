deaf-not-know-hearing-feud

HEARING DINNER WITH FEW DEAF GUESTS

A hearing dinner had two deaf guests.

The dining table was crowded with hearing

guests, so two deaf guests sat opposite

each other at end of table.

Some of the hearing guests hate each

other; they feud with each other.

A hearing guest, not involved with the

feuding, would catch these sarcastic

comments, certain words, etc.

A deaf guest would not know since

these hearing people smile with each

other – smiles covering up these feuds!