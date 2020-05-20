deaf-ride-london-subways

WORST BIG CITY SUBWAY SERVICE

Many big cities all over the world have their

own subway systems.

Deaf people that live in these cities have no

problems on the subways and get off at their

stops.

But one city has very bad subway service

for the deaf. It is London. Ticket sellers are

often rude. And many rides are changed at

last minute with different routes or different

platforms. Hearing can hear it with public

announcements. Deaf can’t and there are not

enough public displays to let them know of

changes.