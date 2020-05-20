deaf-ride-london-subways

WORST BIG CITY SUBWAY SERVICE
Many big cities all over the world have their
own subway systems.
Deaf people that live in these cities have no
problems on the subways and get off at their
stops.
But one city has very bad subway service
for the deaf. It is London. Ticket sellers are
often rude. And many rides are changed at
last minute with different routes or different
platforms. Hearing can hear it with public
announcements. Deaf can’t and there are not
enough public displays to let them know of
changes.
