In USA many newspapers have special pullout sections. These pullouts are all about special issues like religion, country, political party, health, food, travel, the football Super Bowl, etc. Deafness issues in a paid pullout section? Never saw one in American newspapers. But in Great Britain, there were a couple of deafness-related pullout sections in the past. Wish we had one in USA – that would fairly cover deafness from A to Z without showing bias.