describing-dumplings

ORDERING CHINESE DUMPLINGS

A deaf person ordered Chinese dumplings

at a restaurant.

The dumplings were served by the waiter,

who immediately left the table.

A group of hearing people at the next

table ordered the same thing. The

waiter served these dumplings and

pointed his finger to each dumpling,

explaining what it is – pork dumpling,

chicken dumpling, cheese dumpling,

beef dumpling, etc.

The waiter did not want to explain

to the deaf person. Discrimination?