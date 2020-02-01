ORDERING CHINESE DUMPLINGS
A deaf person ordered Chinese dumplings
at a restaurant.
The dumplings were served by the waiter,
who immediately left the table.
A group of hearing people at the next
table ordered the same thing. The
waiter served these dumplings and
pointed his finger to each dumpling,
explaining what it is – pork dumpling,
chicken dumpling, cheese dumpling,
beef dumpling, etc.
The waiter did not want to explain
to the deaf person. Discrimination?
describing-dumplings
ORDERING CHINESE DUMPLINGS