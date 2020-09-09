HIGHWAY AMBER ALERT DISPLAY SIGNS DIFFICULT FOR DEAF
Sometimes we drive on highways and see the “Amber
Alert emergency alert” display signs. They are
asking drivers to call an emergency number if
they know the driver trying to get away.
A hearing driver, seeing the emergency sign,
can use his cell phone, while driving and inform
the police.
The deaf person has to pull over and stop
on the shoulder because driving and texting is
very dangerous!
emergency-alert-call
HIGHWAY AMBER ALERT DISPLAY SIGNS DIFFICULT FOR DEAF