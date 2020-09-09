emergency-alert-call

HIGHWAY AMBER ALERT DISPLAY SIGNS DIFFICULT FOR DEAF

Sometimes we drive on highways and see the “Amber

Alert emergency alert” display signs. They are

asking drivers to call an emergency number if

they know the driver trying to get away.

A hearing driver, seeing the emergency sign,

can use his cell phone, while driving and inform

the police.

The deaf person has to pull over and stop

on the shoulder because driving and texting is

very dangerous!