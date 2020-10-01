MOST FRUSTRATING APPOINTMENT
A deaf person lives in a condominium where
it is impossible for someone to come to the
door and ring the bell.
He makes an appointment with a repairman. He
cannot tell you exactly what time he will arrive,
but says “between nine AM and noon.”
The deaf person sits in the lobby for three
hours waiting for the repairman to arrive. He
already tried to call you to postpone the
appointment, but you didn’t know about it.
Very frustrating
