MOST FRUSTRATING APPOINTMENT

A deaf person lives in a condominium where

it is impossible for someone to come to the

door and ring the bell.

He makes an appointment with a repairman. He

cannot tell you exactly what time he will arrive,

but says “between nine AM and noon.”

The deaf person sits in the lobby for three

hours waiting for the repairman to arrive. He

already tried to call you to postpone the

appointment, but you didn’t know about it.

Very frustrating