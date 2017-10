BLUSHING HEARING EMPLOYEE

A deaf employee that can speak very well, had a

problem with a hearing employee.

That hearing employee always thought the deaf

people were dumb, helpless, and cannot talk.

This hearing employee would use gestures every time

he saw that deaf employee.

Tired of these silly gestures, the angry deaf employee

shouted at the hearing employee:

Can you talk?

The hearing employee immediately blushed with a

red face.