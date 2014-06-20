iphone-walkmeter

10,000 STEPS RULE ON I-PHONE
iPhone has an app that helps count
10,000 steps per day for users that want to
exercise and keep their weight down.
It may be funny! A deaf person was
communicating in ASL all morning with
her family and then went out for her walk.
She looked at the walk-counter and it
already showed over 10,000 steps and she
wasn’t even walking, except in her house.
It was realized that the iPhone confused
ASL movement of hands with walking on the
streets!
