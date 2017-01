IMPOSSIBLE JOB INTERVIEW

It happened many years before ADA. A

deaf person, looking for a job, was

given an interview by an impatient,

fast-talking boss.

The interview was a joke. The boss

talked very fast, impossible for the

deaf person to understand.

Then the boss stopped, shook hands

with the deaf person and led him out of

the office.

What happened? Deaf person still didn’t

know what happened!