BAD SITUATION AT FAST FOOD DRIVE IN KIOSK

A deaf person was riding in a car with

a hearing person. Both were hungry so

decided to drive to a fast food place

and order through a voice kiosk.

Suddenly the hearing person had to

go to the rest room. He quickly jumped

out of the car to run to inside

restroom.

The deaf person was stuck alone

at the voice kiosk. Of course he

wasn’t happy about it and scolded

his hearing friend!