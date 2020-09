NOT UNDERSTANDING A TRAGEDY

There was a tragedy at one apartment

building. The deaf man saw people running

up and down the hall. He also saw a woman

crying and slamming her fists on the floor.

The cops and EMT people were also running

up and down the hall.

Hearing neighbors saw it all and knew

what was going on.

The deaf person, seeing it all, did not

know what was going on – because no one

told him that someone died.