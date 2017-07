MCDONALD’S EMPLOYEES AT DRIVE-IN KIOSKS

Many deaf people complain about discrimination

at fast food drive in kiosks. They cannot use

voice for their hamburger orders.

Hopefully this may change. There have been

McDonald’s employees at drive in kiosks,

taking orders in person instead of using

voice on kiosks.

Maybe it is a way for McDonald’s to avoid

ADA lawsuits with deaf customers?