NERVOUS ASL STUDENT AT A BAKERY

A deaf person went to a bakery to order

bread.

A clerk saw him and knew he was deaf.

She came over and asked him if he knew

sign language.

She was nervous because she was

unsure if the deaf person uses ASL or

is an oralist.

If he uses ASL she can use ASL with him

but if he is an oralist, she may possibly

not understand his oral speech!