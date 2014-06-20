not-rehire-deaf-man

BITTER DEAF MAN CANNOT KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT
A deaf man worked for a long time for a deaf-owned
company.
The company lost its contract with the government
and had to lay off the deaf employee (and also other
hearing employees) in that department.
The deaf employer wanted to rehire him under a
new government contract.
The angry deaf man could not keep his mouth shut
and continued to say bad things about the deaf
employer.
The deaf employer won a new contract. But the
deaf man (because of his bad mouthing) was not
rehired!
