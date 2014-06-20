not-rehire-deaf-man

BITTER DEAF MAN CANNOT KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT

A deaf man worked for a long time for a deaf-owned

company.

The company lost its contract with the government

and had to lay off the deaf employee (and also other

hearing employees) in that department.

The deaf employer wanted to rehire him under a

new government contract.

The angry deaf man could not keep his mouth shut

and continued to say bad things about the deaf

employer.

The deaf employer won a new contract. But the

deaf man (because of his bad mouthing) was not

rehired!