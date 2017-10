A deaf person had to attend a workshop as part of his job

training. The issue was – who should pay for the interpreter?

Should the employer pay for it or should the workshop host

pay for it.

The deaf person came up with an idea. He made a suggestion

that he attend the workshop free. And in turn the fee that would

have normally paid for the workshop would go to the interpreters.

The workshop host liked the suggestion, and everyone was

happy about it.