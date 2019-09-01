pointing-at-credit-card

A STRANGE RESTAURANT MANAGER
A deaf person ate at a restaurant. When he
was finished he gave the waiter his credit card.
That credit card had a logo of his favorite
sports team.
The manager came over with that credit card.
He pointed to the credit card, but his lips were
locked.
The deaf person was puzzled. Was the manager
making fun of the sports team logo? Or was he
saying the credit card is no good? Or was he
saying something else?
The deaf person paid the bill but was puzzled
what the manager was trying to say?
