pointing-at-credit-card

A STRANGE RESTAURANT MANAGER

A deaf person ate at a restaurant. When he

was finished he gave the waiter his credit card.

That credit card had a logo of his favorite

sports team.

The manager came over with that credit card.

He pointed to the credit card, but his lips were

locked.

The deaf person was puzzled. Was the manager

making fun of the sports team logo? Or was he

saying the credit card is no good? Or was he

saying something else?

The deaf person paid the bill but was puzzled

what the manager was trying to say?