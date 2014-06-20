post-office-argument

A COMMON ARGUMENT AT POST OFFICE MANY YEARS AGO

Years ago many deaf families watched

Captioned Movies at home with their 16mm

projectors.

The post office delivered these films to

their homes. They had to go back to the post

office to return these films.

It was always same old story – arguing with

the confused post office clerks – some thought

postage was free; some thought postage was

library rate; some thought postage was regular

rate!