post-office-argument

A COMMON ARGUMENT AT POST OFFICE MANY YEARS AGO
Years ago many deaf families watched
Captioned Movies at home with their 16mm
projectors.
The post office delivered these films to
their homes. They had to go back to the post
office to return these films.
It was always same old story – arguing with
the confused post office clerks – some thought
postage was free; some thought postage was
library rate; some thought postage was regular
rate!
