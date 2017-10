A MISUNDERSTOOD SIGN AT GALLAUDET

A Gallaudet student came from New York,

where everyone signed Fanwood (New York

School for the Deaf) with a residential

school sign.

The student was puzzled when other

students from different states used

the same residential school sign and

thought they all came from Fanwood.

He realized it was just a residential

school sign, no matter where they

came from.