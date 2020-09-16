scary-medical-gestures

SCARY GESTURES AT DOCTOR’S OFFICE

A deaf man brought his hearing wife to the

doctor’s office for a routine operation.

The wife entered the operating room and

the door was shut. The deaf man had to wait

outside.

Suddenly a medical assistant came out of

the room (but quickly shut the door). She

was gesturing with another medical assistant.

It was not sign language but the gestures looked

like if the wife had problems during the

operation.

Hearing people in the waiting room could

hear the conversation. Deaf person in the

waiting room was scared something serious

happened to the wife.

Fortunately the operation was fine.