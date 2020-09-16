scary-medical-gestures

SCARY GESTURES AT DOCTOR’S OFFICE
A deaf man brought his hearing wife to the
doctor’s office for a routine operation.
The wife entered the operating room and
the door was shut. The deaf man had to wait
outside.
Suddenly a medical assistant came out of
the room (but quickly shut the door). She
was gesturing with another medical assistant.
It was not sign language but the gestures looked
like if the wife had problems during the
operation.
Hearing people in the waiting room could
hear the conversation. Deaf person in the
waiting room was scared something serious
happened to the wife.
Fortunately the operation was fine.
