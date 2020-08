PEOPLE EXCITED ABOUT SIGN LANGUAGE FAST FOOD PEOPLE

DeafDigest is puzzled. For many years he went

to Starbucks, McDonalds and other fast food

places. From time to time a hearing worker, knowing

sign language, would communicate with him.

No big deal! Yet, more and more newspaper

stories are written about Sign Language workers

at Starbucks, Chick-fil-A use sign language

with deaf customers.

Very amazing or no big deal?