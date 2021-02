SCARING THE PHARMACIST

A deaf man has problems with a pharmacist

who is afraid to communicate with the deaf.

The pharmacist would use body language

to avoid the deaf person, write a very brief

2 or 3 word note and then walk away.

Tired of pharmacist avoiding the deaf

person, he took control. He barked at her

in loud voice, with facial expressions

and gestures.

It worked. The pharmacist no longer

avoided the deaf person!