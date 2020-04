CHANGING THE PRINTER TONER

A printer in a computer room needed a new toner.

A hearing woman, with no real experience, struggled

with the toner.

A deaf man saw it all and knew how to put in a

new toner, but he kept quiet and stayed back.

Reason is that if he butts in and tries to help

the hearing woman, she may scream “assault and

battery” because she does not know how to communicate

with the deaf.

As a result, the woman messed up and ruined the

new toner!