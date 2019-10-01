walk-away-from-hearing

TO ACCEPT HEARING PEOPLE OR TO AVOID THEM
Many deaf people hate it when hearing people
come to them, trying to get into a conversation.
This is why many deaf people walk away when
hearing people come to them. Too much hassle in
trying to lipread or to write notes or to use
gestures.
But – we may never know? You walk away from
a hearing person that could have been a great
contact for you – such as a better job offer!
Or maybe it is a scout for a movie, looking
for a perfect character for a new movie!
