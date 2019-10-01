walk-away-from-hearing

TO ACCEPT HEARING PEOPLE OR TO AVOID THEM

Many deaf people hate it when hearing people

come to them, trying to get into a conversation.

This is why many deaf people walk away when

hearing people come to them. Too much hassle in

trying to lipread or to write notes or to use

gestures.

But – we may never know? You walk away from

a hearing person that could have been a great

contact for you – such as a better job offer!

Or maybe it is a scout for a movie, looking

for a perfect character for a new movie!