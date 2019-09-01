WANDERING HEARING CHILD

One morning a deaf person was driving to

work, and on the sidewalk he saw a hearing

child, maybe 2 or 3 years old, wandering.

Obviously he opened the door of his

apartment and got out while his parents

were sleeping.

The deaf person got out of the car and

grabbed the child and started to look for

police. The cop was nearby, and the deaf

person wrote on the notepad that he saw the

child wandering around.

The cop was puzzled about it. This

situation was scary. What if the cop

thought the deaf person was doing some

funny business.

Fortunately the cop took care of the

child and the deaf person left the

scene to go to work.