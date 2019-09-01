WANDERING HEARING CHILD
One morning a deaf person was driving to
work, and on the sidewalk he saw a hearing
child, maybe 2 or 3 years old, wandering.
Obviously he opened the door of his
apartment and got out while his parents
were sleeping.
The deaf person got out of the car and
grabbed the child and started to look for
police. The cop was nearby, and the deaf
person wrote on the notepad that he saw the
child wandering around.
The cop was puzzled about it. This
situation was scary. What if the cop
thought the deaf person was doing some
funny business.
Fortunately the cop took care of the
child and the deaf person left the
scene to go to work.