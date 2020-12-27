DeafDigest Blue – December 27, 2020

Blue Edition

Top stories about the deaf:

Which is easier – to convert speech to sign

language or to convert sign language into

speech? A video developer said converting

sign language into speech is more difficult.

……….

In the early days of TTY machines, there were

a number of hearing people involved with it,

and they basically were not known to the

Deaf Community. An example was Walter Crafts Jr.

He departed us – and while he was employed by

the Social Security Administration and helped

set up the TTY network for deaf clients that

wanted to discuss their social security

issues with the SSA representatives.

……….

A person, who is hard of hearing and

relies on hearing aid and lip reading

to get by, said in a newspaper interview:

‘If I can’t read lips, I lose 50 per cent of

what I hear’

This was in reference to the Covid-19 masks.

……..

Rebecca Goldenbaum Rydstrom is the new director

of Gallaudet Alumni Relations/Alumni Association.

She replaces Samuel Sonnenstrahl, who has retired.

………

An employment hiring specialist said that when there

is a deaf employee, it is very important to have the

job supervisor and the human resources manager in

the loop – on how to best deal with issues, if any

that comes up.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BASEBALL CAP CONFUSION IN WASHINGTON, DC

In Washington, DC, many people wear baseball

caps with the letter G on front.

Letter G. It can be Georgetown University or

George Washington University or Gallaudet University.

Even worse – the design, the color, and the logo on

these three different universities are almost the same.

From a distance, if you see a cap with G, it is

hard to know which university it is!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/gallaudet-baseball-cap-confusion/

Lip reading tale

A baker was talking to a deaf customer.

The deaf customer thought the baker said:

I am banking the recipe

The baker actually said:

I am baking the recipe

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF MEET HEARING, ALWAYS THE SAME COMMENT

It never fails that when a hearing person meets a

deaf person for the first time, he would tell the

deaf person that he may either:

– have a family member that is deaf

– have a neighbor that is deaf

– played football in high school with a deaf teammate

– had a childhood deaf friend

– etc

– etc

Almost never fails!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/never-fails/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In reading through captioning errors, we have seen that many

stenocaptioners write the steno AEU for the long “a” sound. Most

stenocaptioners will use the steno OEU for the “oy” sound.

Sometimes a captioner may hit the wrong vowel key. Since stenocaptioners

primarily write phonetically rather than the way a word is spelled, the

proper word in context may be spelled totally differently than the

captioner has written.

Some examples of this would be:

One of her greatest attributes was pays under pressure.

The car was low on ale.

He heard a loud nays from the building.

These should be:

One of her greatest attributes was poise under pressure.

The car was low on oil.

He heard a loud noise from the building.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Which of these Great Britain cities – Bristol, London, Glasgow,

Birmingham, Manchester, Swansea, Belfast and Dundee are

most deaf-unfriendly?

Bristol, according to the Royal National Institute for Deaf

People. This organization surveyed these cities with a

check-off list. And Bristol “won” this Most Deaf-Unfriendly

championship!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

If a person has a Usher syndrome gene, then he may need to know

what causes it – before deciding to go for a CI or to reject CI.

This was the issue raised in a deaf medical posting.

