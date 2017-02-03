DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 3, 2017

— city takes down all past meeting videos

A city has removed all videos of its past council meetings

from its web site and its youtube channel. Reason was to

avoid the costs of captioning past city council meeting

videos. ADA violation? No, the guilty city is London,

Ontario. Could it happen in USA? Never can know.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/meeting-videos-not-captioned/

— a break for deaf inmates

a major video relay provider announced its plans

to provide video relay services for deaf

inmates. When? Where? How? Such details were

not included in the announcement.

— Reverse Job Fair may be a new thing

There are job fairs everywhere. Some deaf people

get jobs through these fairs. Some don’t.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security

has come up with a Reverse Job Fair. Instead of

employers sitting behind tables interviewing

these deaf job applicants, it is a reverse.

These deaf job applicants sit behind these

tables and wait for interested employers

to come to them. DeafDigest wonders

what is going to happen when 100 deaf

job applicants are sitting and just 10

employers show up at the fair. Are these

employers going to be able to interview

all 100 of these deaf job seekers?

