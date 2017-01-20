DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 20, 2017

— cheap or expensive captions

A town decided to caption its town hall meetings.

This town asked for bids. The most expensive bid

was $190 per hour. The cheapest bid was $89.95

per hour. This lowest bid won the contract.

Good or bad? Expensive captions may show the

best quality; cheap captions may show too

many errors. Worth to make deaf people

unhappy just to save few tax dollars?

— confessions of a deaf teacher that functions as hearing

A deaf teacher, in a hearing classroom, depends on his

hearing aid to “function” as a hearing person. He said

handling the classroom is not easy and is challenging –

always problems understanding some students, accidentally

walking away when a student is trying to say something,

always dealing with noise and always misunderstanding

what the student is trying to say!

— surviving a bad railroad system

A deaf person rides the train to work every day.

This railroad system is bad – no displays,

no public announcements, no explanation for

delays and emergencies or track changes, etc.

A hearing rider can ask around to get as much

information as possible. Not always with that

deaf person. How does the deaf person survive?

He rides the same train at same time every day

and pretty much knows the faces of the hearing

riders that get off at the same stations. When

there are problems, this deaf person “follows”

the hearing riders without them aware of

being watched by a deaf “eye”!

