DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 9, 2017
— Seattle Times story about the cash register
The Seattle Times printed a comment about the
cash register and the deaf. See the picture at
http://deafdigest.com/cash-register-and-deaf/
— big irony with a deaf businessman
Mark Wafer, who is deaf, owns seven Tim Hortons
(like our Dunkin’ Donuts) in Canada and hires
the deaf. As a kid growing up, he wanted
to play soccer, but was not allowed. People
in his home town town thought soccer was too
dangerous for the deaf. The irony is that
he was allowed to race cars, and he did for
few years!
— TV network for the deaf
Karen Graham, former Atlanta TV news
anchor, is planning to start a deaf ASL
TV network. In case one is wondering, it
is not the first-time deaf ASL TV network.
The honor goes to the Silent Network
which started in 1979. It merged with
the Americas Disability channel to become
Kaleidoscope Television in 1990. Five
years later it became a 24-hour channel.
When it closed in 2000, Davideo restarted
it in 2000 and it continues under the
direction of David Pierce (DeafDigest’s
Old Fogey cartoonist). One can read
the history at:
www.thesilentnetwork.tv
CODE IN ACCOUNTING NOT IMPORTANT FOR DEAF
A deaf person is an accountant for a government
agency.
He memorizes many accounting codes such as
EEO, EA, CCM, etc, etc.
He also knows the code – RE. One day his
boss came over to him to discuss the RE code,
only that the boss said it was RT.
RT? The deaf employee was puzzled. The boss
was talking too fast and did not have time to
sit down to write notes to explain what it was.
After a while, he realized RE is the same
thing as RT, but the boss continued to call it
RT.
He retired many years later, still not really
understanding what RT meant, but the boss never
scolded him for not understanding RT!
THE ANGRY HEARING BOSS
Deaf people hate this hearing boss. He is an
immigrant with zero understanding of American
culture and American customs and American
manners.
He cannot communicate with the deaf; he hates
to write notes. When he is angry, often over
“nothing” issues, his face gets red, his lips
are locked, and his fists are also locked.
Why was he hired if he cannot communicate
with the deaf?
Because he is a MIT graduate with a “long”
list of accomplishments, and without thinking
the agency hired him.
A day after he was hired, it was too late
to fire him!
Can you READ my lips NOW?
IMPOSSIBLE JOB INTERVIEW
It happened many years before ADA. A
deaf person, looking for a job, was
given an interview by an impatient,
fast-talking boss.
The interview was a joke. The boss
talked very fast, impossible for the
deaf person to understand.
Then the boss stopped, shook hands
with the deaf person and led him out of
the office.
What happened? Deaf person still didn’t
know what happened!
BREAKING A LAW IN ROME
Rome, in Italy, is one of the world’s great
cities. It is very popular with tourists.
Yet, many restaurants in Rome break the
law.
Menus must be posted on the wall. Many
restaurants don’t – and if the restaurant
staff can’t speak English, it can be difficult
for deaf tourists!
— two way radio and deaf job applicant
Deaf people cannot use two-way radios. A
deaf person applied for a job. The
job description required use of two way
radio. Deaf person was not offered a job
for that reason. He filed a discrimination
lawsuit – and won! The judge said that
the employer must find a way for the deaf
person to function on the job – without –
using two-way radio. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-and-two-way-radio/
— newspaper story is unfair
A newspaper story said:
Why some people turned down a ‘medical miracle’ and
decided to stay deaf
This is unfair. Placing a CI on an older deaf person,
who has never learned to understand speech, is not
a medical miracle. Yes, that person may hear loud
noises – but will not understand voices (face to
face, telephone, radio, etc). CI is ok if the
deaf person wants to follow loud noises. But if
the deaf person does not want to be bothered by
loud noises, then CI may not be the best idea!
— Netflix’s 2016 best horror movie
DeafDigest has mentioned Hush, as a horror
movie involving a deaf character (unfortunately
played by a hearing person). This “deaf”
horror movie was mentioned in a press
release as Netflix’s best 2016 horror movie.
Just wish it was played by a deaf actor.
— lucky deaf apprentices in factories
The Department for Education (in Great Britain)
passed new rules, that allow young deaf people
with British Sign Language skills to qualify
as job apprentices. In the past they had
to read and write satisfactorily. Do keep
in mind many hearing apprentices do not
read and write that well. DeafDigest has
one concern – what if the factory calls
for a last-minute staff meeting to discuss
new manufacturing procedures? Waiting
for an interpreter can take a long time,
and what if the apprentices struggle
with written notes from volunteers?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/british-deaf-apprentice/
— bad, bad super-thin TV sets
Super-thin TV sets are bad for deaf people
that either wear a CI or a hearing aid.
A high tech expert said that these
super-thin curved flat screen TV
sets do not produce good sound!
Doesn’t bother the non-CI or
non-hearing aid deaf, though!
— strange captions
Some hearing people, watching captions that
were turned on TV, said sometimes it would
show something like:
%*&)#%)@!)))#?|{
A programmer said it was a programming
error in the captioning machine. Anyway
it can be quite frustrating.
