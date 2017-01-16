2017/01/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 16, 2017

 

— a deaf musical surprise

We have a some deaf people that are recognized
for their musical skills – two examples, Eve
Glennie and Sean Forbes. There is another one and
it is a surprise. Douglas Munyendo, who is deaf with no
residual hearing nor speaking skills, is becoming
a sensation in Kenya, with his rapper music.
He goes by his musical name – Lal Daggy. He
has his work recorded at a top Kenyan
musical studio, and performs at concerts
and night clubs. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-kenyan-rapper/

 

— be careful when entering a side door

A deaf man went to the court house to pay his
parking ticket. He made one mistake – entering
the court through a side door instead of through
the front entrance that had security gates.
Several sheriffs confronted him and physically
threw him out onto the street. He incurred
injuries that required medical attention.
He did tell the sheriffs he was deaf, but
they just threw him out! He filed a
lawsuit – and after a five year battle,
reached settlement with the province
of Alberta. The sheriffs who roughed
him up were fired.

 

— walking with eyes, not with ears

A deaf writer gave this advice – if you
go out for any reason (errands, eating
out, etc), make sure to use eyes.
Look all over to see who is in front
of you and who is behind you. Make
sure you have full vision; if something
is blocking your vision, such as a tree,
them move around until you get full
vision. While walking, look at people
and where they are going. Hearing
people do these things – with their
ears; we just have to do with our eyes!

 

 

Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— old national deaf program at CSUN
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/15/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

2017/01/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 13, 2017

 

— deaf in a TV contest program

A new TV show is coming up in Great Britain –
The Big Painting Challenge. The judges will
look at the paintings of amateur artists
and decide which one is the best. One of
the contestants in a future program is
deaf. This is great because we do not see
too many deaf participants in all of these
TV contests. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-in-tv-contest/

 

— a big irony with a deaf school budget

Budgets are always a big issue with deaf schools.
And there is a big irony – The Montana School for
the Deaf and the Blind offered to return
$250,000 to the state. It is four percent of
the school budget. The state government
was complaining about making budget cuts
with different state departments. Did
the state grab $250,000 from the deaf school
budget? No! The state government more or
less was embarrassed by the school offer.
That amount represented four teaching slots
at the school that went unfilled.

 

— Deaf during the Super Bowl Day

We look forward to the Super Bowl. We wonder which
TV commercials are captioned and which are not.
And we wonder if the TV will show the ASL signer
of the National Anthem or ignore it (as usual).
And there is a Super Bowl performer that is deaf.
It is Doobert, a deaf puppy that will participate
in the annual Puppy Bowl. Will Doobert score a
touchdown or make us laugh?

 

Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— a deaf civil war story, fact or myth
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/08/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

2017/01/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 12, 2017

 

— big “deaf” role in a new movie

A new movie is coming up – Finding Mom.
It is a French comedy about a family being
surprised by a deaf stranger knocking on
their door. This stranger said he is
their son! They couple felt the deaf son
was a scam – but the woman accepts him
as the child she never had. It didn’t
say, however, if it is the real child
or if it was a scam. Anyway DeafDigest
is disappointed that this “deaf” son
is a fake-deaf actor, not a real
deaf actor. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/real-parents-or-fake-parents-of-deaf/

 

— District Court rules against the deaf

There was a lawsuit filed by a group of deaf people
that live in The Villages in Florida, saying
that the Villages District and Villages Charter School
have discriminated against the deaf. The District
Court supported the decision of the lower court,
saying ADA laws were not violated. Next step –
Supreme Court? Or just forget it? Court said
that defendants are not a service nor a program
or an activity, and therefore not subject to ADA.
The big issue was lack of captions and lack of
interpreters in these Villages programs open
to Village residents.

 

— deaf hikers lost and rescued

A deaf couple from Southern California, along with
their guide, hiked the trails at Crater Lake National
Park in Oregon. A surprise snow storm trapped
them, forcing them to seek shelter in a
trails rest room. They were rescued by a
search party – and all is OK.

 

Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— Civil War and the deaf
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/08/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/