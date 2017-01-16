DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 16, 2017

— a deaf musical surprise

We have a some deaf people that are recognized

for their musical skills – two examples, Eve

Glennie and Sean Forbes. There is another one and

it is a surprise. Douglas Munyendo, who is deaf with no

residual hearing nor speaking skills, is becoming

a sensation in Kenya, with his rapper music.

He goes by his musical name – Lal Daggy. He

has his work recorded at a top Kenyan

musical studio, and performs at concerts

and night clubs. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-kenyan-rapper/

— be careful when entering a side door

A deaf man went to the court house to pay his

parking ticket. He made one mistake – entering

the court through a side door instead of through

the front entrance that had security gates.

Several sheriffs confronted him and physically

threw him out onto the street. He incurred

injuries that required medical attention.

He did tell the sheriffs he was deaf, but

they just threw him out! He filed a

lawsuit – and after a five year battle,

reached settlement with the province

of Alberta. The sheriffs who roughed

him up were fired.

— walking with eyes, not with ears

A deaf writer gave this advice – if you

go out for any reason (errands, eating

out, etc), make sure to use eyes.

Look all over to see who is in front

of you and who is behind you. Make

sure you have full vision; if something

is blocking your vision, such as a tree,

them move around until you get full

vision. While walking, look at people

and where they are going. Hearing

people do these things – with their

ears; we just have to do with our eyes!

