new-teller-not-know-deaf
2017/01/20
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 20, 2017
— cheap or expensive captions
A town decided to caption its town hall meetings.
This town asked for bids. The most expensive bid
was $190 per hour. The cheapest bid was $89.95
per hour. This lowest bid won the contract.
Good or bad? Expensive captions may show the
best quality; cheap captions may show too
many errors. Worth to make deaf people
unhappy just to save few tax dollars?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/captioning-a-townhall-meeting/
— confessions of a deaf teacher that functions as hearing
A deaf teacher, in a hearing classroom, depends on his
hearing aid to “function” as a hearing person. He said
handling the classroom is not easy and is challenging –
always problems understanding some students, accidentally
walking away when a student is trying to say something,
always dealing with noise and always misunderstanding
what the student is trying to say!
— surviving a bad railroad system
A deaf person rides the train to work every day.
This railroad system is bad – no displays,
no public announcements, no explanation for
delays and emergencies or track changes, etc.
A hearing rider can ask around to get as much
information as possible. Not always with that
deaf person. How does the deaf person survive?
He rides the same train at same time every day
and pretty much knows the faces of the hearing
riders that get off at the same stations. When
there are problems, this deaf person “follows”
the hearing riders without them aware of
being watched by a deaf “eye”!
2017/01/19
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 19, 2017
— the warrant and the deaf home resident
The police came to a deaf person’s home,
looking for a suspect. The deaf person
answered the door and gave permission
to come inside and look around. The police
decided to stay out – and to get a
warrant for a judge to sign. The police
was afraid of misunderstandings with
the deaf person – so to play it safe,
they got a warrant. For some reason
an interpreter wasn’t requested
with the warrant.
http://deafdigest.com/police-warrant/
— do not assume Deaf Relay will announce caller’s deafness
In the past Deaf Relay operators will announce that the
deaf person is on the phone. Not any more due to change
in policy. Yet, many deaf callers are not aware of it,
thinking hearing people on the other line know about
it, while actually they may not know of the deafness.
This is something a deaf user may need to keep this
in mind.
— Uber or Lyft for deaf drivers
Which is the better employer of deaf drivers –
Uber or Lyft? There are deaf drivers that
drove for both at same time but stayed
with Uber. Others have stayed with Lyft!
It is like selecting Coke over Pepsi or
Pepsi over Coke – a matter of subtle
taste preferences. Best is to drive
for both companies and then make
comparisons. Uber may have some feature
that Lyft doesn’t and vice versa.
2017/01/18
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 18, 2017
— deaf person in brown jacket
A deaf person in a brown jacket went
to a sub sandwich place to order a
cheesesteak stub. See the picture at:
http://deafdigest.com/brown-jacket/
— trial of deaf man dropped for one reason
A deaf man in Oklahoma was supposed to
stand a trial on charges of resisting
arrest by a police officer. After much
thought the prosecutor and the judge
agreed to drop the trial. The defendant’s
attorney asked for six interpreters,
including Certified Deaf Interpreters
because the deaf man only had a limited
knowledge of ASL. Since the deaf man
was well known in the deaf community,
the CDI’s had to come from out of
state. All that would cost too much
money for the court to pay – and
so, the trial was dropped!
— Beethoven surprises we didn’t know about
A hearing musician who is a Beethoven
historian said there were some surprises
about Beethoven. His music was never
recorded, just his written notes.
He was flexible with each performance
depending on audience responses.
He only played in Vienna, never traveling
to concerts in other nations. He loved
studying Indian and African music.
His music, especially the Ninth
Symphony was a blend of different
kinds of music, It was not just
Viennese music.
2017/01/17
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 17, 2017
— one of the world’s best wine tasters
Wine is popular all over the world, especially
these Italian wines. The most important person
in the wine industry is the wine taster. If
he decides the flavor is bad, it practically
dooms that wine. One of the most famous
wine tasters in Italy is Giulio Gambelli.
He is deaf. He commnicated with everyone
with eyes, facial expressions, and gestures.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-wine-taster/
— three best deaf actors named by entertainment web site
Who are our three best deaf actors according to an
entertainment web site (zimbio)? The top three are
Marlee Matlin, Linda Bove and Russell Harvard.
Do keep in mind we have many other great deaf actors;
Zimbio just only named three of them. This being
said, this is not a reflection on those not
selected.
— a scary thing with interpreting laws
Word is going around in Great Britain that the
Interpreter for the Deaf Licensure Act may
be repealed. This law asks for specialized
interpreting (legal, medical, oral, etc).
If it is repealed, then agencies could look
for lowest cost interpreters regardless of
their skills and specialized knowledge.
Could this happen in USA? This is the scary
part!
2017/01/16
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 16, 2017
— a deaf musical surprise
We have a some deaf people that are recognized
for their musical skills – two examples, Eve
Glennie and Sean Forbes. There is another one and
it is a surprise. Douglas Munyendo, who is deaf with no
residual hearing nor speaking skills, is becoming
a sensation in Kenya, with his rapper music.
He goes by his musical name – Lal Daggy. He
has his work recorded at a top Kenyan
musical studio, and performs at concerts
and night clubs. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-kenyan-rapper/
— be careful when entering a side door
A deaf man went to the court house to pay his
parking ticket. He made one mistake – entering
the court through a side door instead of through
the front entrance that had security gates.
Several sheriffs confronted him and physically
threw him out onto the street. He incurred
injuries that required medical attention.
He did tell the sheriffs he was deaf, but
they just threw him out! He filed a
lawsuit – and after a five year battle,
reached settlement with the province
of Alberta. The sheriffs who roughed
him up were fired.
— walking with eyes, not with ears
A deaf writer gave this advice – if you
go out for any reason (errands, eating
out, etc), make sure to use eyes.
Look all over to see who is in front
of you and who is behind you. Make
sure you have full vision; if something
is blocking your vision, such as a tree,
them move around until you get full
vision. While walking, look at people
and where they are going. Hearing
people do these things – with their
ears; we just have to do with our eyes!
