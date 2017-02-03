DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 3, 2017
— city takes down all past meeting videos
A city has removed all videos of its past council meetings
from its web site and its youtube channel. Reason was to
avoid the costs of captioning past city council meeting
videos. ADA violation? No, the guilty city is London,
Ontario. Could it happen in USA? Never can know.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/meeting-videos-not-captioned/
— a break for deaf inmates
a major video relay provider announced its plans
to provide video relay services for deaf
inmates. When? Where? How? Such details were
not included in the announcement.
— Reverse Job Fair may be a new thing
There are job fairs everywhere. Some deaf people
get jobs through these fairs. Some don’t.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security
has come up with a Reverse Job Fair. Instead of
employers sitting behind tables interviewing
these deaf job applicants, it is a reverse.
These deaf job applicants sit behind these
tables and wait for interested employers
to come to them. DeafDigest wonders
what is going to happen when 100 deaf
job applicants are sitting and just 10
employers show up at the fair. Are these
employers going to be able to interview
all 100 of these deaf job seekers?
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— street named after non-famous deaf person
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 2, 2017
— early-warning siren system ignores the deaf
In Switzerland there was a national testing of
its siren system, intended to warn people of
emergencies. This test totally ignored the
deaf – and the Swiss Federation for the Deaf
is angry about it. See the picture at:
http://deafdigest.com/early-warning-siren/
— a government rule that deaf drivers hate
A government has finally allowed the deaf to
drive cars – but under special quota. This
means a few, not many, deaf drivers! This
government is Pakistan.
— police levels of sign language skills
It was announced that nearly 20 officers
of the South Yorkshire Police Department
(located in the middle part of United
Kingdom) passed their Level 1 sign
language exams. This group already
joins another group of 20 police
officers that have already passed
their sign language exams. Exactly
what is Level 1? Is it beginner
sign language or is it advanced
sign language? The concern is that
most of them will forget what they
learned if they don’t see a deaf person.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— car battery and the deaf
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 1, 2017
— an important person in the rodeo world
Binion Cervi, who is deaf, owns Cervi Championship Rodeo.
This company has two functions – to furnish rodeo livestock
for the annual National Western Stock Show, the biggest
and most immportant event of the year. Secondly, it
promotes rodeo events at various cities across USA.
He has been deaf all his life. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/rodeo-important-man/
— deaf internship opportunities – real or not
The United Nations Development Programme has
announced internship opportunties for deaf
professionals. It is the third most powerful
group within the United Nations. Internship
opportunities for the deaf is great – only if –
it leads to permanent, high ranking jobs.
If it does not lead to jobs, then it is a
big setback!
— third sign language in Canada
Canada has two official languages – English
and French – but three different sign
languages! One is in French and the other
two is in English. One is ASL and the other
one is Maritime Sign Language, which is
English-based but not the same as ASL.
This third sign language is dying, spoken
by the older deaf of Nova Scotia, Prince
Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland
and Labrador. DeafDigest editor saw a
video of that sign language and it is
VERY different from ASL.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— new hearing employee
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 31, 2017
— Real-deaf or fake-deaf at Switched at Birth
Is Katie Leclerc real-deaf or fake-deaf? She plays
the role of Daphne Vasquez with the Switched at Birth
TV sitcom. Much have been said of Katie’s hearing
loss but watching her, she seems to function
100 percent perfect as a hearing person. It was
learned in a story today that her deafness is
fluctuating, a day to day thing. One morning
she hears perfectly. Next morning she struggles
to hear. It is just like a light switch.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/leclerc-comment-about-deafness/
— Gallaudet and the White House travel ban
The White House has banned foreign citizens
from seven nations from traveling to USA.
This ban has impacted many universities,
Gallaudet included. What does Gallaudet
have to say about it? Gallaudet said:
we are currently reviewing all the information
available and the impact it may have on the University
community. We are concerned about the potential
implications for our students, employees, and families
— deaf weird news
There are always weird hearing news. What about
Weird Deaf News? Here is one – a deaf man telephoned
police to complain about his dog eating up his
hearing aid. What did the police tell the deaf man?
Just wait until the dog performs his duty!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— turnovers, deaf vs hearing
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 30, 2017
— a casino interpreting issue
In a Baton Rouge casino this past Friday night,
a deaf man lost $600 playing the slots. Irate,
he wrecked the slot machine and was quickly
arrested by the casino security people.
Interpreter? The deaf man’s mother was with
him and she interpreted for him. Did the
casino allow the mother to interpret for him,
knowing she was emotionally involved? Did
the deaf man request a certified interpreter?
Were the security people aware that lack of
a certified interpreter could be a critical
issue in the court room? At any rate, this
deaf man was locked up over the weekend,
pending a court appearance today. A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-man-and-the-slot-machine/
— “ignoring” the national anthem
Do deaf people ignore the national anthem?
Not really, but when deaf people chat with
each other at a sporting event, they may not
be aware that the national anthem is being
sung. This was the issue raised in India
where the government said all people must
pay attention to the national anthem, no
matter if the person is hearing or deaf.
— a wrong way during actors’ auditions
Auditions are a way of life with struggling
actors that compete for limited roles.
For deaf actors, auditions are even harder
because casting directors will pick
hearing actors for deaf roles if no suitable
deaf actor shows up. For one deaf actor
that uses ASL, the audition was humiliating.
He was signing during the audition and he
was asked to use voice!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf bill fear by legislators
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
DeafDigest Gold – January 29, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Continue reading …
DeafDigest Blue – January 29, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Continue reading …
THE HATED HEARING PERSON
What is the hearing person we hate the
most?
Those that have this anti-deaf
attitude? Yes, but there is one more!
It is the hearing person that seems
to be friendly to the deaf, but wants
to control the deaf person. He does
not listen to the deaf; tells the
deaf what to do. He does not want
the deaf person to tell him what
to do!
BAD QUESTION TO ASK DEAF PERSON
A bad question from hearing person
to ask deaf person is this:
Can you read?
We should ask the hearing
person this bad question:
Can you write?
CONFUSION: HEARING AID VS AMPLIFIER
Many people think amplifiers are hearing
aids.
Not true. An amplifier just raises the
sound level that a person can hear.
The correct hearing aid is supposed to
be prescribed by a certified audiologist.
Confusing? Yes, but DeafDigest editor
is not a hearing aid expert!