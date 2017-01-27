THE HATED HEARING PERSON
What is the hearing person we hate the
most?
Those that have this anti-deaf
attitude? Yes, but there is one more!
It is the hearing person that seems
to be friendly to the deaf, but wants
to control the deaf person. He does
not listen to the deaf; tells the
deaf what to do. He does not want
the deaf person to tell him what
to do!
BAD QUESTION TO ASK DEAF PERSON
A bad question from hearing person
to ask deaf person is this:
Can you read?
We should ask the hearing
person this bad question:
Can you write?
CONFUSION: HEARING AID VS AMPLIFIER
Many people think amplifiers are hearing
aids.
Not true. An amplifier just raises the
sound level that a person can hear.
The correct hearing aid is supposed to
be prescribed by a certified audiologist.
Confusing? Yes, but DeafDigest editor
is not a hearing aid expert!
$3M for 30 secs TV spot with no captions
One of Davideo’s projects is the comic strip, THE OLD FOGEYS. This strip focuses on tongue-in-cheek comedy, representing a revival of the old classic humor of days gone past combined with today’s Deaf Issues and Deaf Concerns. Email: DAVIDEO@satx.rr.com Web: http://www.davideo.tv
COP EMBARRASSES DEAF DRIVER
A police officer stopped a deaf driver.
The nervous deaf driver asked the cop what
was wrong?
The cop told the deaf driver to relax
and wrote on note:
Your horn is stuck!
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 27, 2017
— deaf with many skills
Ché-Lee Nel, who is deaf, is a singer, actress, model
and motivational speaker in Johannesburg, South
Africa. She will be making her first album of
her songs at a theater. Her age? Just 10 years
old! Her picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-with-many-skills/
— pushing for open captions in one state
A bill is being proposed in Nebraska to force
theaters to offer open captions at theaters
with at least five screens at one location.
These captions are to be shown at least
twice a week with films that has this
open feature. Will opponents fight the
bill? Sure!
— Halloween prank in January
A deaf man in Florida was arrested and
charged for being a public nuisance.
What was his crime? Wearing a mop
on top of his head, knocking the
neighbor’s door, and asking to
“borrow” an egg. The deaf man said
he meant no harm, and that the mop
was a joke and he really needed one
egg. The neighbor waa not amused
because Halloween is out of season.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— anti-deaf eugenicist
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/22/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 26, 2017
— a difficult hobby for the deaf
Birds, birds and birds out in the sky and in
the trees. Many hearing people like to go out
and identify all these different kinds of birds.
For the deaf, this hobby is difficult even
though deaf people have sharp vision.
Hearing birders listen to songs of the birds
and quickly make identification. Not always
that so with the deaf. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/bird-eating-or-singing/
— a big question about the inauguration
No ASL interpreters were present at the
inauguration.
Why?
— a sad ending to a long time deaf organization
For years and years the Goodrich Center for the Deaf
and Hard of Hearing served the deaf in the Fort
Worth, Texas area. No more. Club is closing
for good after January 27th. Lack of funding
is the reason. Very sad.
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 25, 2017
— a big risk while walking on the sidewalk
In Camden, a district in London, there is a law
that says bicyclists cannot ride on the sidewalks.
Yet, there was an announcement that police officers
will not enforce that law. This is scary for
people that walk on the sidewalks if bicyclists
race fast behind them. These bicyclists may
scream for people to keep out of the way.
Deaf people cannot hear these screams and
risk being hit from behind! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/bicyclists-possibly-hitting-the-deaf-on-sidewalks/
— a non-doctor developed the first CI
We assume that it is the doctors that have designed
and developed the early CI’s. Well, in 1977 before
everyone heard of a CI, Adam Kissiah, not deaf,
designed the first CI. He was not a doctor and
never had a medical training. He was lucky.
What if his lack of medical knowledge of
a person’s skull could have botched the
first attempt at an implant?
— deaf but not deaf
Could a person be deaf but is not deaf? There was
a letter to the editor of a newspaper by a person
who said he was “fortunate” not to be deaf, but
has hearing impairment. There is such a thing
as mild deafness, moderate deafness, severe
deafness and profound deafness. If he says
he is not deaf but has a hearing impairment,
then what is it? Maybe he is in denial.
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 24, 2017
— two new deaf concerns
We have two new concerns with the new White
House. If there is a federal hiring freeze,
then deaf people may be denied such employment
opportunities with the government. For years
federal employment has been good to the deaf.
Also, the new FCC chairperson appointee
Ajit Pai does not like net neutrality.
The deaf, in recent years, have fought for
net neutrality. Without net neutrality,
our internet and cable costs may skyrocket,
placing low income deaf people at disadvantage.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/new-deaf-concerns/
— $120,000 is OK
Spending $120,000 is OK according to ADA regulations.
Johns Hopkins Hospital (Maryland) fought against
interpreters for a deaf employee, saying $120,000
per year is a high expense and is an unfair reasonable
accommodation. This hospital is part of the Johns Hopkins
School of Medicine. They have $1.9 billion dollars in
endownment, meaning $120,000 is just pennies to them!
— TV to disappoint us or not
Will TV disappoint us or not – during the
Super Bowl? Kriston Lee Pumphrey will be
ASL-signing the National Anthem and
America the Beautiful. In the past TV
screens have either hid the ASL singers
or viewed away from them. We shall wait
and see and either be happy or disappointed!
DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 23, 2017
— an unusual convention that deaf person attended
A deaf person attended a convention that we would
say it is unusual. Take a look at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-at-unusual-convention/
— interpreter’s biggest fear many years ago
An interpreter was interviewed by a newspaper
reporter. She said she began as an “in-house”
interpreter for her deaf family while growing
up. Her biggest fear at that time was that
if she made an interpreting error, it
would affect communications between her
deaf family and the hearing person.
The interpreter said she was frightened
of it happening!
— deaf woman not allowed to join a hearing tour
A deaf woman wanted to join a hearing tour.
The tour directors would not allow her – because
of her deafness! They felt her deafness was
a burden they oculdn’t handle. It is not
happening in USA, but in China! As a result
she had to join hearing family members on
their tours, not always the best idea for her.
